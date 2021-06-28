Johnson is attempting to rewrite history in the wake of Hancock’s resignation, which has been dogged by scandal.

Boris Johnson did not fire Matt Hancock as health secretary or pressure him to resign over the issue, according to Downing Street, despite the Prime Minister’s claims to the contrary.

Mr Johnson was accused by Labour of “trying to rewrite history” when he said on Monday that he intervened after fears that Mr Hancock had damaged coronavirus messaging by violating Covid-19 advice when he kissed an aide.

This was in stark contrast to No 10’s assertion on Friday that Mr Johnson “considers the matter closed” in supporting the then-minister and his eventual resignation the next day.

According to Downing Street, the two met on Saturday and after “discussing it more,” Mr Johnson reversed his position and agreed that Mr Hancock would have to resign.

Mr Johnson claimed he acted over Mr Hancock during a by-election campaign visit to Batley because it undercut the Government’s argument that the country was in the epidemic together.

Mr Johnson told reporters, “That’s right.” “That’s why, by the time I saw the article on Friday, we had a new Secretary of State for Health in place by Saturday.”

Mr Johnson was accused of attempting to take credit for his resignation by Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, who said there were still “major unanswered concerns.”

Ms Rayner stated, “Boris Johnson is attempting to rewrite history because he lacked the courage to fire Matt Hancock.”

“A fish rots from the head down, and Johnson has demonstrated that he lacks the leadership qualities and judgment required to be Prime Minister by failing to fire the former Health Secretary.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman was grilled repeatedly about how the Hancock affair was handled.

“No, the former health secretary resigned,” the spokesman said when asked if Mr Johnson fired him.

“No, the Prime Minister accepted his resignation, he agreed it was the appropriate decision,” the official replied when asked if Mr Johnson pushed Mr Hancock to resign.

Mr Johnson accepted Mr Hancock’s apologies and “considers the matter resolved” on Friday, according to a No 10 spokesperson, and accepted his resignation on Saturday, according to the spokesman.

“I’m the only one. (This is a short article)