Johnson has pledged £160 million to the construction of new floating wind turbines.

Boris Johnson’s plans to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and address the climate issue include the construction of new floating wind farms off the coast of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister has pledged £160 million to help Scotland and Wales get started on creating large-scale offshore wind ports and factories.

Unlike traditional wind turbines, which are tied to the ground, floating farms are moored to the seabed by mooring lines, allowing them to be installed in deeper waters with higher gusts.

Mr Johnson’s plans to begin new projects in the developing industry while creating new jobs will allow developers and manufacturers to apply for a part of the cash.

The money was revealed by the Prime Minister ahead of the Cop26 climate meeting in Glasgow, where he would encourage world leaders to step up efforts to avert the environmental calamity.

The United Kingdom is poised to send 30 million Covid-19 vaccines to underdeveloped countries.

“This investment will assist to attract more private sector financing to enhance our industrial heartlands,” said Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

“It will create and sustain tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, ensuring that they remain at the vanguard of the next generation of renewable energy as we work to make the world a greener place.”

“Floating offshore wind is critical to accessing the UK’s outstanding wind energy resource, particularly in the deep oceans off Scotland and Wales’ coasts.”

Off the coast of Aberdeenshire, the world’s first floating offshore wind farm was erected and began generating electricity in 2017.

Strong winds in deep waters off Wales in the Celtic Sea, according to the business department, create a “huge development opportunity” for additional farms.

Mr Johnson is hoping that the new investment will assist him in meeting his goal of providing one gigawatt of energy from offshore wind by 2030.