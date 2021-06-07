Johnson deferred action for the time being. International aid cuts have sparked a Tory backlash.

After a Commons motion to reverse the decision was ruled out of order by the Speaker, Boris Johnson was spared an immediate Tory mutiny over the reduction to the UK’s overseas aid budget.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle found that a proposed revision to the bill establishing the Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria) was outside the scope of the Act because it would have obliged the new body to make up the cash to satisfy the aim of spending 0.7 percent of national income on aid.

He did, however, chastise ministers for not allowing the Commons to vote on the decision to suspend the 0.7 percent target, which was embedded in law.

He makes a suggestion