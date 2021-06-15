Johnson condemns anti-lockdown demonstrators’ “appalling” harassment of a BBC journalist.

Boris Johnson has slammed images of a BBC journalist being bullied and chased by anti-lockdown demonstrators in London, calling it “disgraceful.”

Demonstrators shouted obscenities in the face of Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt near Downing Street on Monday, according to footage uploaded on social media.

People shouted “traitor” and other abuses at Mr Watt, who was wearing a BBC lanyard. He was forced to rush past the mob beyond a line of police officers.

Crowds gathered in Westminster to express their displeasure with the government’s decision to extend coronavirus restrictions in England for another four weeks.

“Disgraceful to watch the hounding of Nick Watt doing his job,” the Prime Minister tweeted. The media, as the lifeblood of our democracy, must be able to publish the truth without fear or favor.”

“The video of @BBCNewsnight’s Nick Watt being harassed by a crowd is awful and distressing,” Home Secretary Priti Patel Patel tweeted.

“This is never acceptable behavior.”

“Journalists’ safety is critical to our democracy,” she continued.

“Earlier this month, the government launched a consultation to better assess the nature and scope of threats and abuse directed towards UK-based journalists.”

“This behavior is utterly unacceptable,” the BBC said in a statement.

“All journalists should be able to do their jobs without fear of being intimidated or hindered.”

“This is awful,” BBC correspondent Allie Hodgkins-Brown tweeted. In the year 2021, in the heart of London. It’s alright if you disagree with us. It’s acceptable to turn us off, but no journalist deserves this.”

Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, said: “This extremely disturbing footage showing clear intimidation of a journalist while carrying out his job is absolutely unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“It is shocking that a BBC lanyard makes someone a target like this.”

The Metropolitan Police said an investigation had been launched after a “number of possible offences” had been identified in the footage.

The force said in a statement: “We are aware of a video that has been shared online which shows a journalist being aggressively confronted and chased by a group of protesters. (This is a short article)