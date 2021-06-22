Johnson celebrates the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Boris Johnson has stated that the historic vote to leave the EU five years ago will now function as a catalyst for job creation and renewal in the UK as it rebounds from the epidemic.

The Prime Minister said it is his “duty” to harness the freedoms granted by the 2016 referendum to achieve a better future for the British people in a statement released on the anniversary of the referendum on Wednesday.

In a sharply opposing statement, Lord Heseltine, a senior pro-European, warned the prognosis was “ominous,” with the Northern Ireland peace process in genuine danger.

Mr Johnson, who led the victorious Vote Leave campaign, said in his address that the UK had decided five years ago to “reclaim control of our destiny.”

He stated, “This Government got Brexit done, and we’ve already regained our money, laws, borders, and waters.”

“As we recover from this pandemic, we will grab the genuine potential of our reclaimed sovereignty to unite and level up the United Kingdom as a whole.

“We will promote innovation, jobs, and revitalization across our country if we have control over our regulations and subsidies, and if freeports drive new investment.

“While our decision to leave the EU is now part of our history, our clear duty is to use the liberties it provides to construct a brighter future for our people.”

However, Lord Heseltine, the former deputy prime minister and current president of the European Movement, claimed that Brexit was the “exact opposite” of what the UK needed in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“Brexit is still far from being ‘done’ five years later. It’s simply the beginning, and the outlook is bleak,” he remarked.

“Thunderclouds are building on the horizon, the most serious of which is the threat to Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace deal.

“The fishing sector has finally spoken out against the deception, and the Australian trade pact will weaken British farmers’ competitiveness over the next 15 years.

“In the meantime, the financial services industry is quietly shifting its operations to Europe to avoid the ongoing Brexit uncertainty.”

