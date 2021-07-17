Johnny Vegas’ journey from clergy to PG Tips to success in Benidorm

Since his debut on television in the 1990s, Johnny Vegas has established himself as one of the country’s most recognizable and well-liked comedians.

The comedian, who was born Michael Joseph Pennington in September 1970, dabbled in comedy and acting before amassing a net worth of £7.1 million.

He is well-known for his TV performances in ITV’s Benidorm, BBC’s Home From Home, and Red Dwarf, and was born and raised in St Helens. He has scored large endorsement deals with the likes of PG Tips and is well-known for his TV roles in ITV’s Benidorm, BBC’s Home From Home, and Red Dwarf.

How much money does Johnny Vegas have? The 50-year-old comic makes a comeback with a new glamping series.

According to the Daily Star, the father-of-two recently returned to our screens with a new Channel 4 series, Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, and is one of the eight celebrities set to appear on the new series Cooking With The Stars.

We take a look back at Johnny Vegas’ life and career, from modest origins in St Helens to preparing to be a priest, obtaining major endorsement deals with PG Tips, and more.

St Helens is where I was born and raised.

He grew up in Thatto Heath, the youngest of four children, and went to a Catholic boarding school when he was 11 years old, but returned home after only four terms due to homesickness.

Johnny continued his education at Middlesex University, where he majored in Art and Ceramics. He came home after finishing university and began working part-time jobs.

Working in an Argos warehouse, selling boiler insurance, packing Cif bottles in a factory, and becoming a bartender at a local pub were all on the list.

Between 1994 until 1997, Johnny was a member of the comedic performance ensemble Cluub Zarathustra, which launched him into the world of comedy.

Preparation for priesthood

However, the comedian’s life may have gone in a different direction.

Showing up on All Round Vegas’ mother, Patricia Patterson, stole the show at Mrs Brown’s, revealing that he once “stabbed someone while he was training to be a priest,” according to the Metro.

Patricia was questioned about her comedian son’s relationship with the church, how much she disliked it, and the lengths to which he went to defy authorities.

"Oh, it was terrible!" she exclaimed.