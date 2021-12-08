John Witcher, an anti-vaccine doctor, claims he was fired for using Ivermectin on COVID patients.

Dr. John Witcher, the originator of a group of doctors opposed to vaccine requirements, has revealed that he was sacked from Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City, Mississippi, after treating COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin.

Witcher said in a video shared to Telegram on Monday that hospital officials asked him to leave his job in the emergency room after he switched three patients from remdesivir, a COVID-19 medication approved by the FDA, to ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication not approved by the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19.

“I was aware that I was going against the hospital protocol on ivermectin, but I still felt that I had that option as the treating physician of these patients,” Witcher stated in the video, which was reviewed by the Sun Herald newspaper.

Witcher is an independent physician under contract with Baptist Health, according to a Baptist Health representative who previously told the Clarion Ledger newspaper that he is not an employee of the health institution.

Witcher said in the YouTube video that he’s “concerned” about the patients being placed back on remdesivir, and that he’d like “access to those people.”

According to the Mississippi Herald, Witcher’s medical license was previously revoked after the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure started an inquiry into over a decade of wrongdoing and decided that the doctor was a “risk to society.”

After consulting with his colleagues, Witcher decided to convert his COVID-19 patients to ivermectin.

The doctor is the founder of Mississippi Against Mandates, a tiny organization of nine doctors who oppose vaccine mandates for hospital personnel and have been known to disseminate vaccine disinformation and organize anti-mandate rallies.

Witcher stated in a YouTube video that his organization opposes vaccine mandates “sham[e]those who refuse to be vaccinated, such as myself. It is isolating us.” “They claim that the only way to stop the COVID epidemic is for everyone to get vaccinated. This may be their belief, but it is not based on fact “he stated

Vaccination remains the best defense against COVID-19, according to federal and state health officials, who claim that existing data shows vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness.

