John Whaite of Strictly Come Dancing is’shaken’ after eating fish and chips.

According to Manchester Evening News, the former Great British Bake Off winner told how he was unwinding after his demanding training schedule with a chippy tea in the city.

The 32-year-old, however, explained with his 159k Instagram followers how a fundamental issue with the classic supper had him up all night.

He stated, ” “In London, you can get fish and chips. Why do so many chippies keep the fish’s skin on?” The baker continued: “”Cathy, riddle me this, I don’t like it.” John went on to say that he needed to indulge in some sweet sweets to help him get through the meal and get a decent night’s sleep.

He stated, ” “Guys, I’m not trying to be funny, but that skin on deep fried fish has made me so nervous that I need a chocolate coated marzipan to soothe my anxieties.

“I’m not going to bed tonight. What was the point of it all?” “And a mince pie,” he added afterwards. For Movie Week, John and dance partner Johnannes Radebe will perform the paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean on Saturday’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Last weekend, the competition’s first all-male duo dazzled fans with a super-slick cha cha to Years and Years’ Starstruck.

Years and Years artist Ollie Alexander appeared on a giant screen to thank them for choosing his song for the dance, which was a big surprise for the couple.