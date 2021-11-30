John Whaite of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing says he’s in a lot of discomfort.’

John Whaite of Strictly Come Dancing has shared a distressing health update on Instagram.

On this season of the BBC show, the Great British Bake Off winner has wowed viewers with his powerful performances alongside Johannes Radebe.

Following their Argentine Tango on last week’s program, the pair has advanced to the quarter finals.

However, the singer has told his 238k followers that his physio has advised him to take a day off because he is suffering from severe hip discomfort.

“I’m going home to rest,” he added. My hip flexors are in excruciating discomfort, and the physiotherapist has advised me to take a day off.

“All day I’ll do is watch Christmas movies and eat Haribo.”

In Saturday’s round, John and Johannes will face AJ and Kai, Rose and Giovanni, Reece and Nancy – and Dan and Nadiya.

As BBC reporter Dan Walker advanced to the next round, fans on Twitter were left ” furious.”

However, in a separate post released yesterday, the 32-year-old baker defended his Strictly colleagues.

“If you’re trolling any of my Strictly pals (or anyone on the earth for that matter), let me ask you a question,” he said.

“What have you done today to make yourself vulnerable?” he continued.

“How did you inspire yourself today?” “How did you push yourself beyond of your comfort zone today?”

“Shut up if the answer is ‘nothing.'” Never pass judgment on someone until you’ve walked a mile in their (dancing) shoes.”