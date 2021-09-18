John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were the first male couple on Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing made history tonight as it welcomed its first-ever all-male couple.

The evening featured Great British Bake Off champion John Whaite and professional dancer Johannes Radebe on Saturday, September 18.

Strictly Come Dancing was praised for adding more LGBT+ presence and visibility to the show.

John, who won the third series of Bake Off in 2012, admitted that he was initially concerned about online trolls, but that he has been blown away by the outpouring of support from fans.

“It really is a joy and an honour to be in this position,” John told anchor Tess Daly, “because I think if I had seen two lads or lasses in this situation when I was a small lad, life would have been a little bit easier.”

“I appreciate you allowing me to be a part of it.”

Johannes Radebe, who joined the Strictly Come Dancing cast in 2020 after a stellar career on South Africa’s edition of the show, has been named as John’s partner.

“I caught a glimpse of John executing a side step, side step, and I think the dude has rhythm,” Johannes added.

“All I can ask for is that.”

Fans who were watching from home expressed their delight at the couple’s pairing.

“I’m obsessed with John Whaite and can’t wait to see him dance with Johannes,” Lynsey added.

“SUPER EXCITED to see John Whaite and Johannes Radebe become the first ever males to become first ever males to become first ever males to become first ever males to become first ever males to become first ever males to become first ever males to become first ever males to become “It’s a strict same-sex couple!!”

Strictly Come Dancing and the BBC were hailed by audiences for increasing LGBT+ representation and visibility.

“If we had more same-sex couples doing visible things… a lot of LGBT individuals would still be alive today,” one supporter stated.

Because Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who competed in the 2020 series but were forced to withdraw after Katya tested positive for coronavirus, John and Johannes are the second same-sex pair to compete in Strictly Come Dancing.

For their first dance, John and Johannes will dance the tango.