John Walsh claims to have received several tips about Brian Laundrie: ‘Our Hotline Broke Down,’ says the narrator.

Former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh believes that Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie will be found by members of the public.

Walsh has joined the search for a missing 23-year-old woman who came home alone after the two went on a cross-country vacation together. Petito’s body was later discovered in a Wyoming national forest, while Laundrie had refused to speak to investigators.

The seasoned true crime host is familiar with the process of identifying missing people, having worked on the hit show to find 1,422 most-wanted fugitives and 61 missing children, according to him.

Walsh believes civilians are almost typically the ones who solve these kind of crimes, and he says he’s gotten countless suggestions on Laundrie’s location since he vanished on the morning of September 14 after informing his family he was going for a hike.

Walsh told FOX’s The Story with Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, “We did get many tips yesterday, our hotline blew up because it’s the people who will discover this guy.” “I inform folks that they can text or call me. I don’t track or listen in on people’s phones. People are afraid of being drawn into the situation if they call the cops. I don’t care if you’re legal or illegal, or where you’re from; all I ask is that you text or phone me. And it’s because of the public’s backing that I’ve been able to catch all of these people.”

Walsh went on to mention vloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethune, who used their dash cam to catch footage of Laundrie’s van while traveling cross-country in an RV.

The footage was taken on August 27 in Spread Creek Dispersed Camping property in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, three days after Petito’s final official sighting and where authorities eventually discovered the 22-year-body, old’s according to the pair.

Walsh continued, “That vlogger who spotted his van is the reason they were able to find her body.”

He also believes the Laundrie parents, whom he referred to as the “filthy Laundries,” are participating in a crime by assisting their son in cleaning the van, disposing of evidence, and enjoying a family vacation the weekend he returned home.

Walsh informed MacCallum, "He cleansed that van, and his parents helped him." "I'm aware they have.