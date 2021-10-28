John W Henry, the owner of Liverpool, has seen his fortune increase by £581 million in just seven months.

In the latest edition of Forbes magazine’s ‘Forbes 400,’ Henry, 72, the founder and CEO of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, was revealed to have increased his net worth by $800 million (£581 million) since the last report in April 2021, with Henry’s net worth rising from $2.8 billion (£2.04 billion) to $3.6 billion (£2.62 billion) in just seven months.

Henry, who gained his fortune in commodities trading before founding Fenway Sports Group in 2001, then known as New England Sports Ventures, has built his empire over the last 20 years by purchasing and successfully operating both the Boston Red Sox baseball team and Liverpool football club.

He has been designated one of America’s 400 wealthiest people, occupying number 318 on the list, thanks to a huge increase in his net worth over the past year. Henry is the 35th most powerful sports owner in the United States.

While the pandemic wreaked havoc on business, particularly in sports, Henry and FSG were privy to some key changes behind the scenes that have boosted net worth.

While both Liverpool and the Red Sox’s bottom lines have suffered, the worth of both clubs has improved in the last year, with Liverpool now ranking as the world’s 12th most valuable sporting team and the Red Sox in 20th position.

The FSG business has increased as well, thanks to a $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March to assist accelerate expansion across the board with a number of projects, including one in Liverpool.

FSG became the second investor in basketball player, Liverpool fan, and FSG partner LeBron James’ company SpringHill Entertainment, the $725 million company he created with business partner and another FSG partner Maverick Carter, earlier this month. RedBird, Liverpool’s clothing supplier Nike, and Epic Games, the creators of the enormously famous Fortnite video game, were all lead investors in the agreement.

