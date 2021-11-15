John Oliver reveals how America’s biggest corporations are breaking unions illegally.

John Oliver, the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” ended his Sunday broadcast by disclosing how some of the country’s wealthiest corporations spend millions of dollars fighting unionization initiatives.

Oliver investigated how “union-busting” tactics are used by Amazon, Delta Airlines, Starbucks, and Target to illegally threaten workers. Influence campaigns and intimidation, as well as anti-union signs throughout the workplace and frequent anti-union texts during the day, are examples of such approaches. Some employers even went so far as to show anti-union movies masquerading as necessary union videos.

“If you’ve never been through a union organizing push before, yours will be the first.”