John Lewis and Body Shop are among 191 businesses that have been chastised for not paying minimum wage.

The government has named and shamed 191 firms for violating the minimum wage rule, including football clubs, merchants, hairdressers, and cleaning contractors.

Following examinations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs dating back to 2011, a total of £2.1 million was discovered to be due to more than 34,000 workers.

Employers have been ordered to repay their debts and have been penalised an additional £3.2 million.

The Government’s list includes retail behemoth John Lewis, which expressed surprise and disappointment at being included in the list released by the Business Department.

“This was a technical issue that occurred four years ago, has been addressed, and which we ourselves made public at the time,” a John Lewis Partnership spokeswoman said.

“The problem developed because the Partnership smooths pay so that Partners with variable compensation receive the same amount each month, which makes budgeting easier for them.

“Our average minimum hourly pay has never been less than the national minimum wage and is now 15% higher.”

Sheffield United, Oldham Athletic, Crewe Alexandra, Charlton Athletic, and Portsmouth football teams, as well as The Body Shop International, Worcestershire Cricket Club, and Enterprise Rent A Car, were all named by the government.

Almost half of the firms mentioned took pay from workers’ earnings incorrectly, including for uniforms and costs, while 30% failed to pay workers for all time worked, such as when they worked overtime, and 19% paid the improper apprenticeship rate.

“Our minimum wage legislation are in place to ensure that a fair day’s work gets a fair day’s pay,” said Business Minister Paul Scully. It is unacceptably difficult for any organization to fall short.

“All companies, including those on this list, are responsible for paying employees fairly.

“This government will continue to vigilantly protect workers’ rights, and firms who shortchange workers will not be spared.”

“These are very challenging times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often performing vital responsibilities in a range of key industries, including care,” said Bryan Sanderson, chairman of the Low Pay Commission.

“The minimum wage provides critical support, and compliance is critical for both the receivers and our society as a whole.”

Since the present administration, a total of 2,300 employers have been named. “The summary has come to an end.”