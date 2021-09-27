John Hinckley, the Ronald Reagan shooter, has been released from a mental institution.

A federal judge has ordered John Hinckley Jr.’s unconditional release, 40 years after his failed assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

After spending the previous five years in a Virginia mental hospital, Hinckley, 66, will be eligible for release next year. He was subjected to court-ordered restrictions that compelled him to have his mental health monitored by doctors and therapists.

Hinckley is legally forbidden from possessing a firearm, and he is unable to communicate with any of Reagan’s children, the families of his victims, or actress Jodie Foster, with whom he became fascinated prior to the 1981 assassination attempt. Hinckley is thought to have shot Reagan in order to get Foster’s attention.

Reagan press secretary James Brady, wounded Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were all crippled as a result of Hinckley’s shooting.

Judge Paul L. Friedman of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota noted Hinckley has not displayed indicators of acute mental illness, nor has he engaged in aggressive behavior or shown any interest in firearms since 1983.

“He would have been unconditionally released a long, long time ago if he hadn’t tried to kill the president,” the judge stated. “But after all of the studies, all of the analysis, all of the interviews, and all of the experience with Mr. Hinckley, everyone feels at ease.”

Hinckley’s lawyer stated, “There is no indication of any danger whatsoever.”

The Justice Department consented to a deal to monitor Hinckley for the next nine months, according to prosecutor Kacie Weston, because he’ll be living alone for the first time in 40 years and his primary doctor is retiring and disbanding Hinckley’s treatment group.

“Ultimately, your honor, the ball is in Mr. Hinckley’s hands at this point,” Weston replied.

After a jury declared Hinckley not guilty due to insanity in 1982, he was committed to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he remained for the next three decades. Hinckley was deemed “low risk for future violence” by the Department of Behavioral Health in 2020.