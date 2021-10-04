John Henry has already demonstrated that he would not jeopardise Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool in 2022.

In February of last year, prior to the pandemic, John W Henry made a rare appearance in front of the media.

Liverpool’s principal owner and Fenway Sports Group supremo Henry isn’t known for appearing with regularity in front of cameras, with the only other time he has done so since February 2020 being to apologise for his part in dragging the Reds through the whole mess of the failed European Super League plot.

It’s normally to address something big that Boston Red Sox owner Henry appears aside from his usual availability prior to spring training ahead of the Major League Baseball season. That was the situation with the termination of Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski in 2019, when FSG caved in and staged a press conference three weeks after the occurrence due to public pressure.

Another Henry appearance was required in February 2020.

In a prepared statement, Henry added, “The baseball organizations that we compete against have become much more strategic and thoughtful about how and when they spend their resources in their quest for titles.”

“We cannot shy away from tough decisions required to aggressively compete for the World Series. That’s how this deal came about.”

Henry was referring to the Red Sox sending away their star player, a player who had won MVP, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glove trophies the season before his departure and had helped the Red Sox win the World Series – baseball’s most prestigious reward – in 2018.

That player was Mookie Betts and Henry was addressing the media after Betts had been allowed to leave Fenway Park, unwilling to spend the $300m it was going to cost to keep him they traded cash considerations and another player in exchange for three in the other direction.

Betts eventually signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in his first season, he helped them win the World Series. Back in Boston the Red Sox endured a miserable campaign, never filling the void that was left by Betts, a player who was a product of their farm system.

With Mohamed Salah’s contract status at Anfield still unclear, his incredible goal and entire performance in the. “The summary has come to an end.”