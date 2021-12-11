John Griffin, a CNN staffer, is accused of luring mothers and daughters into’sexual activity.’

Three counts of using an interstate commerce facility to sexually assault minor females have been filed against a CNN employee.

According to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detained John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, on Friday.

According to the accusation, he utilized Google Hangouts and Kik to contact with people claiming to be the parents of minor girls between April and July 2020.

He is accused of using the apps to state that women should be “sexually subordinate and inferior to men” and that “a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”

Griffin used these communication channels to encourage parents to let him train their girls to be sexually obedient, according to the indictment.

Griffin has worked at CNN as a senior producer since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prosecutors claim he sent over $3,000 to the mother of his two girls, ages nine and thirteen, with whom he had been speaking.

In July 2020, the mother and her 9-year-old flew from Nevada to Boston. Griffin allegedly picked them up at the airport and drove them to his home in Ludlow, Vermont, according to prosecutors.

“The daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, illicit sexual activity” at the property, according to the indictment.

Griffin is also accused of attempting to attract two more juveniles to engage in sexual activities via the internet.

Griffin is accused of proposing a “virtual training session” in which he told a woman and her 14-year-old daughter to take off their clothing during a video conference in April 2020.

He also allegedly invited the reputed mother of a 16-year-old daughter to his ski house “for sexual training involving the youngster” in June 2020.

For each of the three counts against him, Griffin faces a required minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a potential term of life in prison.

According to The Stamford Advocate, he appeared in federal court in New Haven by Zoom, when Judge Robert Spector indicated he will urge his relocation to Connecticut. He has been tentatively set to appear in court again on December 15, according to the report.

The federal government will seek confiscation of Griffin’s home, according to the indictment. This is a condensed version of the information.