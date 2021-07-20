John Bishop was killed in a Land Rover accident because the driver swerved to avoid hitting a ‘large fowl.’

John Bishop shared a photo of the aftermath of a car accident that he was in while driving in Ireland.

The comedian swerved to dodge a car after an animal walked into the road while rushing to catch a boat in Ireland.

The 54-year-old was unharmed when he emerged from the wreckage, but he uploaded a photo of his car after it collided with a roadside barrier.

The comic, who was born in Liverpool and raised in Runcorn, also shared a photo with the two officers who assisted him after the accident.

“I was driving to catch a boat to Ireland when something happened!!” read the caption. As I overtook a car that was swerving to escape a “huge chicken,” I ended up looking like this.

“Thanks to @landrover uk’s excellent performance and the absence of oncoming traffic, no one was injured. I missed my ferry, but thanks to James and Tony from @dyfedpowyspolice, I was able to catch a later one as a foot passenger.

“It’s amazing how kind people can be when you need them, and thanks to the other drivers for staying, particularly Andrew, who I believe unfortunately hit the ‘big chicken’ anyway.”

And the comedian’s admirers have reached out to send him messages of support:

“Ouch!” exclaimed alisonkirk66. At the very least, John, you’re fine! Automobiles can be repaired or replaced.”

“Glad no one was hurt,” said jules.r.51. “Be careful.”

“Glad you’re okay,” jodie dascombe added.

The comic also got a message from the Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police Department, which aided him.

“Hello John,” the message read. I’m glad you arrived safely; take care!”