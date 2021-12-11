John Askwith, a Minnesota bank manager, has a black man who attempted to cash a cheque handcuffed.

A local television station uncovered bodycam evidence from an incident last year in which a bank manager in Minnesota called the cops on a Black man he suspected of possessing a fake check.

Last year, when Joe Morrow attempted to cash his $900 paycheck at a U.S. Bank branch in Columbia Heights, bank manager John Askwith feared the check was forged. Despite the fact that the 23-year-old had an account with the bank and had shown his ID to the teller, he was denied.

According to the KTSP news station in Saint Paul, Morrow was handcuffed and led out of the branch by the police.

When Morrow’s employer was removed from his office, Askwith allegedly told the police that Morrow had a bogus check when, in fact, he only called Morrow’s employer for verification after the grocery distributor employee was removed from his office. The check was genuine, according to the employer.

Askwith accused Morrow of carrying a fraudulent check after the bank teller refused to pay it, according to Morrow.

“He [Askwith] approached me and asked, ‘Joe Morrow?’ ‘Your check is a forgery.’ And I was like, “Wait, what?” KSTP was informed by Morrow. “You people keep coming in here with bogus checks,” he continued. “I was handcuffed walking out of [Askwith’s] office…people were looking at me like I was a criminal or something,” Morrow recalled.

Sgt. Justin Pletcher’s bodycam footage from that day was obtained by the news source, showing Morrow sitting in Askwith’s office and maintaining his innocence. “I’m employed there, bro.” And, bro, I’m going to report you as well. “This is racially motivated,” Morrow, who works as an order picker at UNFI, a grocery supplier, told Askwith.

“Joe, first and foremost, I need you to calm down, OK?” Sgt. Pletcher stated to Morrow. Don’t say anything stupid because you’ll end up in jail.” When the manager requested them to take Morrow to an adjacent office, another police officer arrived shortly after.

Later in the video, Morrow can be seen being handcuffed by officers after appearing to jump out of his chair swiftly, although Pletcher noted in the incident report that Morrow “flexed at John [Askwith] in a menacing manner.”

“I didn’t threaten him in any way.” Morrow told KSTP, “I got up, like, I’m upset.” “Can you get him out of here,’ the person [Askwith] said to the officer. This is a condensed version of the information.