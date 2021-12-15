John Alvarez, a science teacher, was fired after repeatedly refusing to wear a face mask.

After repeatedly refusing to wear a mask, a Broward County, Florida, teacher was fired on Tuesday for “extreme insubordination.”

Piper High School in Sunrise, Florida, had John Alvarez as a science teacher. The Broward County School Board unanimously voted to terminate him on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that the government of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has abolished school mask mandates, the school board has one in place due to a high number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Broward is one of the Florida counties most heavily hit by the virus, according to a Mayo Clinic COVID-19 map, accounting for around 235 of the state’s 2,070 average daily cases.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel said that the school board had to abandon the mask rule last month due to a series of legal problems. However, while the state prohibits schools from punishing pupils for not wearing masks, no equivalent legislation exists for school staff.

Alvarez was sacked after repeatedly disobeying his bosses’ orders to wear a mask. During a fire drill in March, Piper High School administrators discovered Alvarez wasn’t wearing a mask, according to the Sun Sentinel.

This pattern persisted throughout the following school year, when the school suggested a five-day suspension. Due to Alvarez’s refusal to wear a mask at the hearing, the suspension hearing was repeatedly postponed. When Alvarez was given a mask at the hearing, Rosalind Osgood, a school board member, told the local press that he “sort of ripped up the mask.”

“He was never going to comply,” Osgood said, adding that he refused to return to the proceedings.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Alvarez intends to appeal the ruling to an administrative law judge.

The prohibition of student mask demands by the DeSantis administration has resulted in months of contentious legal battles with Broward and other counties. Only students are affected by DeSantis’ instructions, which were signed into law by state lawmakers last month.

Alvarez was fired for insubordination after consistently refusing to follow orders from his supervisors to wear a mask, despite the fact that the school system no longer mandates anybody to wear masks on school campuses, according to the school district.

