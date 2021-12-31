Johannes Radebe of Strictly Come Dancing makes his first public statement since finishing second.

After almost three weeks of competing in the final, Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe has finally spoken about it.

John Whaite, a South African dancer and celebrity dance partner, came in second place in a BBC One dance competition earlier this month.

John and Johannes, the show’s first all-male pair, were a fan favorite and garnered high marks and acclaim from the judges on a regular basis.

Fans of ITV’s Emmerdale have figured out Meena’s fate.

After AJ Odudu had an injury that took her out of the competition, the two were defeated in the two-couple final by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Johannes merely uploaded a photo of the couple at the end of their showdance routine on Instagram shortly after the final, adding, “We did that @john whaite.”

However, he has now sent a touching note to Strictly fans.

“Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impression on your life, you can barely remember what life was like before them,” Johannes wrote from South Africa.

Instagram

The 34-year-old also stated that he had now watched the final with friends and family at home in South Africa.

His message went on to say: “It was a blast! @john whaite they’re dying to meet you, hun’.

It’s heartwarming to see their joy in what we’ve done reflected on their faces.”

Johannes also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to “everyone involved” with the concert.

He went on to say: “The goal has always been to motivate and encourage…

Any minority group’s representation in the media acknowledges their existence in the actual world, influencing society’s openness and acceptance of others, resulting in a better world for all.

“Thank you to everyone who turned in every weekend to support and cheer on fantastic Saturday entertainment aimed at providing a little glitter, joy, and escapism to viewers.

“Have a wonderful 2022 crossover. I’ll be in touch with you soon. X [emoji of the British flag]“..

John was one of the first to respond, telling his new acquaintance: “Johannes, I adore you. “I can’t wait to meet you,” the dancer answered, “and I love you J.” I’m going to give you a squeeze.”