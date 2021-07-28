Joey Jordison, the legendary drummer for Slipknot, has died at the age of 46.

In 1995, drummer Jordison formed the band with percussionist Shawn Crahan and bassist Paul Gray, and they went on to achieve international and chart success.

With over two million sales, their self-titled first album was certified double platinum in the United States, while three of their studio albums were certified platinum in the United Kingdom.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of unimaginable sorrow,” his family wrote in a statement widely carried by US media.

“Those who knew Joey knew of his quick wit, gentle demeanor, huge heart, and passion for all things family and music.” In 2010, the drummer from Iowa, commonly known as #1, beat over Phil Collins and Dave Grohl to be named the best drummer of the last 25 years.

The boiler-suited drummer took nearly two-fifths of the 100,000 votes cast in a poll conducted by prominent UK drum magazine Rhythm to identify readers’ favorite choice of drummer.

Jordison departed the band in 2013, after playing two bass drums at the same time and having to be secured in his seat to play live on a spinning stage that tipped to a 90-degree angle.

He later joined Murderdolls on guitar and Sinsaenum and Scar the Martyr on drums.

Slipknot shared a black photo on Twitter and Instagram after learning of his passing, while System of a Down’s Serj Tankian wrote: “RIP Joey J-an great drummer and a fantastic man.”

“Joey Jordison was better upside down than any other metal drummer sitting normally,” Ginger Wildheart, founder of The Wildhearts, tweeted.

Trivium tweeted: “We are grieved by the news of the demise of our dear buddy, Joey Jordison.” Anthrax remarked “a wonderful musician and person has left us.”

“From sharing the stage with him several times over the years to Matt standing with him for the Roadrunner United album, it’s been an honor. He was always incredibly polite to everyone in Trivium.”