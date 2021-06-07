Joey Barton, the manager of Bristol Rovers, is about to go on trial.

Joey Barton, the manager of Bristol Rovers, is set to stand trial later this month for allegedly assaulting a fellow football manager after a game.

Former England international Barton, 38, is accused of assaulting then-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel at the Oakwell Stadium in April 2019, causing the German coach to suffer a tooth injury.

At the time of the alleged incident, the former Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Burnley midfielder was managing Fleetwood Town.

Following an incident in the tunnel after Barnsley’s 4-2 victory against Fleetwood in League One, Barton was charged.

He has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge that resulted in actual bodily injury.

Barton will face the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, at Sheffield Crown Court later on Monday.