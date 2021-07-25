Joey Barton is accused of abusing a lady.

After a woman sustained a head injury, football manager Joey Barton was charged with assault.

After police were called to a London residence on June 2, the Bristol Rovers manager, who is from Huyton, is appearing in court tomorrow to face a charge of assault by beating.

After being detained in June, bailed, and charged, the 38-year-old is expected to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

“Joseph Barton, 38, of Widnes, is scheduled to appear on bail on Monday, July 26 at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court accused with assault by beating,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“The charge stems from an incident on June 2 at a domestic residence in Kew in which a woman was injured in the head.

“Neither the London Ambulance Service nor the London Fire Brigade were present.

“On June 2, a 38-year-old male was detained, bailed pending further investigation, and charged.”