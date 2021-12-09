Joel Matip discusses Liverpool’s fitness prospects following his return from injury.

Joel Matip has won the hearts of Liverpool supporters with his eccentric personality and, above all, his world-class performances on the pitch.

Everyone at the club adores him, and he has established up a friendship with defensive partner Virgil van Dijk.

Matip has been one of Liverpool’s best performers this season, despite fierce competition for positions, and has yet to miss a game due to injury.

Liverpool knows all too well that a strong defense wins league titles, and keeping Matip fit and available could be crucial to the Reds winning the Premier League for the second time in three years.

“It’s always been a nice location, but it’s much better when you win – every football player wants to win, and being a member of this football club is absolutely fantastic,” Matip said.

“To win, you have to be excellent all of the time because there are so many good teams.”

“Every point is important; every point you lose towards the end of the season could be crucial.”

“There’s no time to lose points – you have to win almost every game – it’s extremely difficult and competitive.”

Matip was signed on a free transfer from Schalke by Jurgen Klopp, and it has proven to be one of the better financial decisions he has made throughout his tenure at Anfield.

“He and all my teammates – because of the quality in training and the quality of my teammates – they are always boosting each other up,” Matip believes Klopp is getting the best out of him.

“Playing with these players will always make you a better player.” They push you to your limits and bring out the best in you.” After injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez early in the season, Matip suffered a season-ending ankle injury in January of last season, leaving Liverpool without a senior centre back.

With Ibrahima Konate joining the backline this season, the minutes of the defenders have been regulated.

“I’m not sure if I’m at my fittest level,” Matip added, “but I feel good and I’m confident.”

“I also hope I stay in shape, but you never do.”

“The summary comes to an end.”