Joel Matip, a Liverpool defender, has issued a title warning to Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Liverpool can ‘defeat everyone’ this season, according to Joel Matip, if Jurgen Klopp’s side maintains high performance levels throughout the season.

The Reds are unbeaten after ten matches in all competitions this season, with Chelsea, Brentford, and Manchester City the only three teams to defeat them.

Liverpool’s aspirations of winning back-to-back Premier League crowns were dashed last season due to injury, but early indications suggest Klopp’s side is capable of doing so again.

Matip is confident in the Reds’ capacity to do so and believes they will not be intimidated by anyone.

“I think we’re in good shape, and we don’t have to be afraid of anyone,” the towering defender added. “But we have to play our football 100 percent.”

“It’ll be a challenging and exciting season, and we have a fantastic team.” We can beat anyone if we play to our full potential.” This season, Liverpool has also benefited from the return of fans.

Opposing clubs are well aware of how difficult it is to visit Anfield, though this was not something they had to worry about last season.

Klopp’s side can now make the most of their home advantage, according to Matip, who claims that the support gives the team ‘additional strength.’

“It’s odd playing in empty stadiums,” the 30-year-old said in an interview with the.

“Of course, it’s still football, but it’s a different experience.” When the fans are around, it feels more like football. It provides us with more strength.

“It’s fantastic to be back in our stadium, playing Premier League games at home, and trying to make the most of having our fans back.”