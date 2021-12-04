Joe Swash’s image has changed dramatically, as Stacey Solomon demonstrates.

With her latest photo of boyfriend Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon has proven she’s truly getting into the Christmas spirit.

The mother of four has been sharing details about her Christmas preparations for weeks, having started putting up her decorations in early November.

The 32-year-old Loose Women host was so thrilled for the holidays that she started decorating seven weeks early.

According to Stacey’s recent Instagram story, her fiancee has to get into the Christmas spirit as well.

Joe is seen lying down with his eyes closed and a full face of make-up on, including lipstick and eyeliner, in the photo.

With the subtitle ‘Make Up by Elfie,’ there’s also an Elf on the Shelf lying on his shoulder.

“We couldn’t find elfie yesterday because he was hiding,” Stacey explained, “but today he’s given Daddy a makeover.” This elf is beginning to grow on me.” Stacey revealed earlier this week that the family’s Elf On a Shelf gave her son Rex the creeps after she uploaded a photo of the cheeky mascot caught in Spiderman’s web.

Stacey told the child that Elfie had been caught overnight for causing trouble while filming Rex jumping into the Christmas-themed living room, according to the Mirror.

“Spiderman had to deal with Elfie last night,” she continued, panning the camera to the impish toy entangled in Spiderman’s web hanging above the fireplace.

“He caught him in his web as he was ready to do something bad.”

“Well done Spiderman for capturing Elfie,” Little Rex, who noted that Spiderman was “flying,” appeared delighted with the superhero’s efforts, saying, “Well done Spiderman for catching Elfie.”

“Honestly, I believe he’s a little frightened out by Elfie,” Stacey joked.

With the spritely mascot supposed to inspire good behavior, Elf on the Shelf has become a popular Christmas tradition.