Joe Swash is horrified as Stacey Solomon records him and Leighton getting matching piercings.

As her fiancé Joe Swash got his ears pierced, Stacey Solomon felt no sympathy for him.

Last night, the Loose Women panelist shared a video of a horrified Joe at Claire’s Accessories on her Instagram story.

The mother of three took her son Leighton to get his ear pierced at a neighborhood shop.

Fans of Love Island applaud the ‘dangerous’ new Islander for kicking off the season.

Joe had been encouraged by Leighton to get his done as well, but he was a lot more nervous than his eight-year-old stepson.

Stacey filmed the process and stated of Leighton, “Leighton done in 30 seconds, not a flinch Joe on the other hand…”

Joe’s turn was then shot, however the I’m A Celebrity winner was horrified and repeatedly pushed away from the staff member who was piercing his ears.

Joe can be heard saying, “Dear oh dear, wait there,” as he pulls away, and the staff member responds, “I’m doing nothing,” before attempting to go closer to Joe’s ear again.

Before moving away on the second time, the 39-year-old cries, “Wait there, wait there.”

“Just let her line it up,” an angry Stacey can be heard yelling in the background.

Stacey videos Joe psyching himself up by stroking his face and moving his head while telling him, “She’s going to count you down,” but a visibly terrified Joe answers, “I know Stace.”

The Claire’s Accessories employee tries to pierce Joe’s ear once more, and after another “wait there” from Joe, she succeeds.

Joe appears slightly traumatized in the last clip, but with his ear pierced, and Stacey can be heard whooping in the background.

Stacey captions a photo of a proud-looking Leighton showing off his gleaming new earring, “Leighton is so pleased it’s melting my heart,” in another post.

He’s been pleading for a long time. He constantly asks me to take pictures for him to show his friends.”

In a subsequent clip, Stacey says, “Joe, on the other hand, is not loving his,” before laughing and adding, “Look, I just did it because I’d never had my ears pierced and I was intrigued.”

“The summary comes to an end.”