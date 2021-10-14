Joe Rogan’s Dispute with a CNN Reporter About Ivermectin Coverage was viewed 800,000 times.

Joe Rogan confronted CNN’s lead medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta over the network’s coverage of the podcast host’s COVID treatment in a video that has gone viral.

The Joe Rogan Experience presenter probed Gupta over CNN headlines criticizing his use of the medicine ivermectin after being diagnosed with the disease in a video that had been viewed more than 800,000 times as of Thursday morning.

Rogan revealed he had contracted the virus on Instagram in September, telling his followers he “threw the kitchen sink” at the disease, including the medicine.

Ivermectin has been approved for treating parasites in humans and animals, however the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise against using it to treat COVID.

Sanjay Gupta is asked by Joe Rogan if it upsets him that CNN lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is incredible: pic.twitter.com/PEgJqIXhSD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) on the 14th of October, 2021 Many people, including CNN, chastised Rogan for using the medicine, especially because he has vocally opposed immunization.

During the debate, Rogan reiterated his unwillingness to obtain the vaccine, claiming that because he had COVID, he already had the necessary antibodies. He then chastised Gupta for using the term “horse dewormer” to disparage his ivermectin therapy, which he claimed CNN had used.

In the footage Rogan aired of CNN presenter Erin Burnett referring to ivermectin as a “livestock medicine,” the phrase “dewormer” was not used.

However, shortly after Rogan’s COVID diagnosis, a program on the network referred to the medicine as a “horse dewormer” and featured CNN host Anderson Cooper referring to it as “something more typically used to deworm horses.”

“By the way,” Gupta remarked of Rogan’s fast recovery, adding that he had tested negative five days after infection and was able to exercise the next day.

“I appreciate it. “I’m sure you’re the only one at CNN who’s happy,” Rogan remarked. “They’re all lying about me using horse medication,” says the rest of the group. “At your network, they’re lying about people taking human drugs vs veterinary drugs,” Rogan remarked, before Gupta cut him off and stated, “Calling.” This is a condensed version of the information.