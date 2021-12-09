Joe Manchin’s opposition to immigration reform has put a stop to progressives’ efforts.

Joe Manchin of West Virginia has spoken out against such a plan, just a day after a progressive House Democrats rally urged senators to violate the Senate parliamentarian and include immigration reform ideas in the Build Back Better Act.

On Thursday, the moderate Democrat told reporters that if parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough judged that any of the elements in the Biden bill were deemed unfit to be enacted through the budget reconciliation procedure, he would vote to maintain her judgment.

“The bottom line is the parliamentarian, and you stick with the parliamentarian,” Manchin explained. “You are persistent in your approach to every problem. You can’t pick and choose what you want.” Democrats have the option of disregarding MacDonough’s decision, but if they do, Republicans might demand a vote to overturn it. Manchin’s vote would be necessary in a 50-50 Senate to include the reform measures in the vote.

For months, the plan has centered around the demands of the moderate senators, and Manchin and Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema have been successful in peeling down an original $3.5 trillion version of the current $2 trillion bill that awaits a Senate vote.

Representatives Chuy Garca of Illinois, Adriano Espaillat and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and others put pressure on lawmakers in Congress’ upper chamber on Tuesday to tackle an issue that they said has been plaguing the country for 35 years.

“We will no longer accept being a country that welcomes people’s labor but rejects our humanity and dignity,” Ocasio-Cortez stated. “We will not hand up our power to an unelected member of parliament. We must use our influence to assist the people. As a result, we are requesting that the Senate overrule the parliamentarian in order to establish a comprehensive road to citizenship.” Undocumented workers benefited the country’s economy during the epidemic, according to the trio, by continuing to report to work in essential sectors including as food services, public sanitation, and elder care. They claimed that now is the time for reform in the country.

According to the Associated Press, Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois, the Democratic party’s vote counter in the upper chamber, expressed support for going against the parliamentarian’s recommendation to pass immigration reform. This is a condensed version of the information.