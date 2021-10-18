Joe Manchin, Vice President Joe Biden’s climate nemesis, earns $492K a year from coal.

According to his most recent financial statement, Joe Manchin, whose opposition is choking the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion package to extend the social safety net and lessen America’s carbon footprint, made $492,000 in 2020 through private shares in a coal business.

According to Vice, Manchin, who represents the oil-and-gas-rich state of West Virginia, owns stock in Enersystems, a contractor for a local power plant that burns leftover coal. The $492,000 is more than double Manchin’s senatorial salary of $174,000 per year.

Senators Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have stymied the passage of Biden’s multibillion-dollar bill, dubbed the Build Back Better Act, because to concerns about its cost.

Following Manchin’s resistance, the group’s plans to rapidly replace America’s coal and gas-fired power plants with wind, solar, and nuclear energy are expected to be cut back.

According to Sierra Club statistics from 2018, Grant Town Power Plant emits more sulfur dioxide and nitrous oxide per unit of energy while burning coal to create electricity than any other coal plant in the state.

“It’s still the dirtiest plant running in West Virginia today,” Jim Kotcon, chairman of the Sierra Club West Virginia chapter, told Vice.

According to the outlet, Manchin passed over leadership of Enersystems to his son in 2000 and put his shares in the company into a blind trust to comply with federal regulations.

Despite this, he has personally profited from the corporation, earning $5.2 million since being elected to Congress in 2010, according to Sludge.

Manchin’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The Biden administration would not need Republican backing to pass the law because of the budget reconciliation process, but it would need every Democrat in the Senate. The bill has already passed the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.

Manchin has also reportedly protested to the scale of proposed child tax credit expansions, insisting on a job requirement and a cap for those earning more than $60,000 per year, according to Axios, citing sources close to the talks.

The revelations about Manchin’s coal-industry revenues come after similar criticisms against Sinema.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused Sinema of prioritizing “lobbyists’ interests over citizens” on Sunday.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, of which Ocasio-Cortez is a member, is a progressive caucus. This is a condensed version of the information.