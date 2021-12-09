Joe Manchin is assisting the Republican Party in defeating Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined Republicans and fellow moderate Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Wednesday to pass a bill repealing President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses.

By a vote of 52-48, the Senate voted to prohibit Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, with Manchin and Tester being the only members of the Democratic caucus who voted in favor of the bill. Because Democrats are unlikely to take up the bill in the House, it is almost guaranteed to never become law. Furthermore, even if the bill were to pass Congress, Biden could still veto it with what would almost certainly be an override-proof veto.

Manchin’s support for the Republican-backed bill is one of numerous recent acts of rebellion against his own party and the president. Although he was important in the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure measure that Biden signed into law last month, the West Virginia Democrat has become a serious impediment to Biden’s Build Back Better plan.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.