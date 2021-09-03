Joe Manchin is accused by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of allowing lobbyists to write fossil fuel bills.

On Thursday, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a Wall Street Journal op-ed written by West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, blasting the moderate for opposing a budget measure while catering to corporate lobbyists.

President Joe Biden’s ambitious $3.5 budget bill was defeated by Manchin, whose vote in the 50-50 Senate is critical the Democrats’ legislative objectives. Manchin cited inadequate foresight on the bill’s economic repercussions.

“I, for one, will not support a $3.5 trillion package, or anything close to that level of increased spending, unless Congress provides more clarification about why it chooses to overlook the serious effects of inflation and debt on existing government programs,” Manchin said in the op-ed.

The article cautioned Democrats against enacting the largest expansion of social services since the New Deal. But, as a supporter of the bill, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, hit back at Manchin, criticizing his ties to fossil fuel companies.

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Manchin has weekly huddles with Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to craft so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel laws.” “People are dying as a result of it. It’s our people. Last night, there were at least 12 people. I’m sick of the phony ‘bipartisan’ compromise that passes for moderation.”

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, has stated that she will vote against the $3.5 trillion spending plan. No Republicans have stated that they will vote in favor of the bill, leaving Congress largely divided along party lines.

Progressives hail the budget package as a critical step forward for the United States since it includes goals such as climate-proof infrastructure, Medicare expansion, sustainable energy investment, and paid child care and sick leave.

The House has set a September 27 deadline for voting on the Senate-passed infrastructure measure, which progressives have stated they will only support if the reconciliation package is included. Tax hikes on the rich and corporations were advocated as a way to fund the spending plan.

That, according to Manchin’s op-ed, may be difficult: To feel secure about voting “yes,” he mentioned “debt” six times and “inflation” several times.

Jamaal Bowman, a Democratic congressman from New York, echoed Ocasio-remarks, Cortez’s tweeting photographs of a Hurricane Ida-ravaged New York City as proof of the country’s need for extreme weather preparedness.

"Hey Joe, after last night's, these are the houses in my district.