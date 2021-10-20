Joe Manchin dismisses reports that he is leaving the Democratic Party as “bulls**t.”

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who is crucial to continuing negotiations over President Joe Biden’s agenda, hit back on Wednesday at reports that he was considering leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent.

Manchin told reporters at the Capitol shortly after the Mother Jones piece was published, “It’s bull***t.”

Mother Jones reported that Manchin “has told associates that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party if President Joe Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill do not agree to his demand to reduce the size of the social infrastructure bill from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion,” citing anonymous sources.

For several weeks, Biden has pushed a substantial extension of the social safety net, called the “Build Back Better” program, but it has stagnated due to Democratic infighting and Manchin’s resistance. Manchin favors a separate $1 trillion infrastructure package focused on roads, bridges, ports, and other needs, but not the wider proposal that includes a universal pre-kindergarten program, expanded health-care programs, and climate-change initiatives.

In response to Newsweek’s request for more information on Manchin’s response to the Mother Jones article, Manchin’s office did not immediately answer.

According to the story, Manchin was considering “declaring himself a ‘American Independent,'” a term associated with a far-right political party led by former Alabama Governor George Wallace, a famous segregationist.

“He told friends that he has a two-step escape strategy for the party. First, he would send a letter to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, resigning from the Democratic Party’s leadership. [He is the Senate Democrats’ policy and communications committee’s vice chair.] Manchin is hoping that this will send a message. He’d next wait to see if his action had any effect on the talks. He claimed he would alter his voter registration from Democrat to independent in approximately a week “According to the newspaper.

When speaking with reporters, Manchin appeared to shrug off the piece, referring to it as “rumors.”

Manchin stated, “I have no control over rumors.”

Manchin has been in contact with Biden and Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats and has run for president on the Democratic ticket.

This week, he and Sanders had a face-to-face encounter. This is a condensed version of the information.