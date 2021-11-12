Joe Manchin Disapproves of Yet Another Build-Back Better Policy: Everything the Senator Has Opposed

Joe Manchin of West Virginia has spoken out against a federal tax credit for union-made electric automobiles, which is contained in President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better package.

The moderate Democratic senator has been at the heart of months of wrangling over a massive social safety net measure. In a 50-50 Senate with all Republicans opposed, Manchin’s vote is critical in getting the bill through the budget reconciliation process.

Senators Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona both opposed to the bill’s original $3.5 trillion price figure. The bill has now been reduced to a $1.75 trillion price tag.

Manchin is also concerned about how the package will affect inflation and the national debt.

“I have been clear for the last three months that I will not support a reconciliation package that extends social programs while recklessly adding to our over $29 trillion national debt that no one else seems to care about,” Manchin said in a statement. “Neither will I support a deal that jeopardizes the well-being of American households who are already suffering from historic inflation.” Here’s a list of particular items of the Build Back Better Act to which he has expressed disagreement.

Paid Parental Leave

Manchin has stated that while he favors paid family leave, it should not be included in the social bill.

He told CNN earlier this month, “Let’s get it done in regular order through the procedure.” “It’ll last a long time. It’ll go on indefinitely.” Biden originally advocated 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, but it was removed from his framework in favor of a more condensed version of the bill. Later, Democratic leaders stated they wanted to restore four weeks of paid leave to the plan.

Electric Vehicles Made in the United States are eligible for a tax credit.

The $4,500 federal tax credit for union-made electric automobiles, Manchin told Automotive News this week, is “not American.”

“We shouldn’t select winners and losers with everyone’s tax funds,” the senator stated. “If you’re in a capitalist economy like ours, you let the product speak for itself, and hopefully, we’ll get that, and it’ll be corrected.” People who purchase an electric vehicle will receive a $7,500 tax credit under the Build Back Better measure, which will last until 2026. A $4,500 credit would be added on top of that. This is a condensed version of the information.