Joe Manchin challenges progressives with a demand for a child tax credit.

As part of his efforts to reduce the cost of the Biden administration’s proposed $3.5 trillion social spending bill, Joe Manchin has reportedly targeted child tax benefits.

The Democrats’ proposal would prolong child tax credits, which were part of the America Rescue Plan established in March to help families cope with the outbreak. However, Manchin, a centrist Democrat, wants it to be limited by household income.

According to an Axios story citing sources involved with the negotiations, Manchin told the White House that the tax credit must contain a work requirement and a family income cap of around $60,000 per year.

Progressive Democrats are sure to be enraged by Manchin and fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema’s resistance to the bill’s scope and size, dubbed the Build Back Better Act.

Despite Republican opposition, the bill requires the support of all Democratic senators to pass; nevertheless, Manchin and Sinema have objected to the package’s $3.5 trillion price tag and are seeking to force a budget cut.

To end the standoff, both sides must agree on a final price tag. Manchin’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

According to a New York Times report citing congressional workers and lobbyists, Manchin has already won a success in removing another key pillar of Biden’s agenda from the package.

Following resistance from the senator who represents coal and gas-rich West Virginia, plans to swiftly replace coal and gas-fired power plants across the United States with wind, solar, and nuclear energy are anticipated to be scaled back.

Senator Bernie Sanders has publicly chastised Manchin for refusing to support the transition to cleaner energy and greener jobs. In response, Manchin warned against “irrational government program expansion.” Manchin has previously stated that the spending package will not move forward unless the Hyde Amendment is included, which prohibits federal funding for abortions in most cases. The amendment is opposed by the majority of Democrats.

Negotiations will continue this week, with lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill on Monday with only 10 legislative days to complete the multibillion-dollar budget plan before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deadline of October 31.

That deadline also applies to a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure that has passed the Senate but has yet to receive House approval.

