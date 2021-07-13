Joe Gomez exposes his and Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool workout schedules.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were able to participate in full squad training for the first time on Tuesday since suffering significant knee injuries last season.

However, the defender supported Liverpool’s cautious approach, which would see both players eased in gradually as pre-season unfolds.

Van Dijk has been out since damaging his anterior cruciate ligament against Everton in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in October.

Gomez, the Dutchman’s regular centre-back partner, was shortly joined in the treatment room by the Dutchman, who damaged his patella tendon while on international duty with England in November.

The pair, though, were able to participate in the first session of this week’s pre-season training camp in Austria after significant rehabiliation in the months since.

Gomez, who was beaming as he spoke to the club’s official website immediately after, said: “Obviously, after such a lengthy hiatus, we won’t just be thrown in the deep end; we’ll have to make some adjustments, including myself and Virgil.

“That’s where working together is beneficial — we each had different injuries, but we’ve been through it together.

“There will be days when we have to do something more fitting for us, but it means a lot to undertake team training today after such a long time. I believe I can speak for both of us when I say that we enjoyed every minute of it.”

Gomez went on to talk about the emotions he felt during his first complete training session in eight months and how he is on track to be ready for the new season.

He said, ” “It’s all about it. There are times when it feels overwhelming, and you wonder, “How am I going to go back to that level?” But we have such a great team here, and everyone is working together to get us ready for this time.

“When you reach a certain point, it’s just a rush to get back to doing what you love. It’s been a long and difficult trip, but I believe it was the reward we deserved – and there will be many more after this, our first. The summary comes to a close.