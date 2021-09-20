Joe Biden’s Virtual COVID Summit is snubbed by Vladimir Putin.

President Joe Biden will host the worldwide COVID-19 summit later this week, but Vladimir Putin will not be there.

According to state-owned news agency RIA, Russian President Vladimir Putin received an invitation to the virtual conference last week but does not intend to attend.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden will host a virtual summit of world leaders and global health officials on September 22 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the statement, the purpose of the summit is to bring together civil society, NGOs, philanthropists, industry, and world leaders to unify on a shared vision for fighting COVID-19.

Participants will be challenged to commit to “a higher degree of ambition” across four topics, including vaccinating the globe by improving equitable access to vaccines, saving lives by solving the oxygen crisis, and increasing the availability of diagnostics, medicines, and personal protective equipment.

According to a person familiar with the administration’s draft targets who spoke with the Wall Street Journal, Biden is also anticipated to call on international leaders to commit to vaccination 70% of the world’s population against COVID-19 within a year.

Following the discovery of “several dozen” coronavirus infections in Putin’s inner circle, he will work in self-isolation this week.

“He is in good spirits and continues to work. However, most events will be held by videoconference this week,” Peskov told reporters on Monday, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Peskov later acknowledged that Putin had tested negative for the virus and that “the president is in perfect health,” but he didn’t say who had been afflicted, or whether it was his relatives, security, or protocol officials.

Putin is scheduled to appear via video conference in his upcoming session of the Collective Security Council (CSTO) and make a remote appearance at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, according to Tass. Despite his apparent refusal to attend Wednesday’s COVID-19 summit, Putin is scheduled to appear via video conference in his upcoming session of the Collective Security Council (CSTO) and make a remote appearance at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooper

The announcement comes as Russia’s parliamentary elections begin on Friday, September 17, with Putin’s United Russia party claiming a landslide victory, according to the Moscow Times.

According to Andrei Turchak, the general council secretary of United Russia, the results as of early Monday showed. This is a condensed version of the information.