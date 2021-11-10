Joe Biden’s Treasury nominee has been chastised for claiming that bankrupt energy companies help the environment.

Conservatives are questioning President Joe Biden’s nominee for a key Treasury Department position after a video of her proposing that smaller energy companies should go bankrupt to combat climate change.

Biden appointed Saule Omarova, a Cornell University law professor, to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which is in charge of banking oversight, in September.

Republicans, lenders, and their lobbyists were concerned about her nomination because of her proposal to allow the Federal Reserve to take over all Americans’ savings accounts.

“Serious concerns about her ideas for radically reforming the nation’s financial sector,” said American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols.

Saule Omarova, a Biden nominee, says the silent part out loud. “If we want to combat climate change, we want them to go bankrupt,” he says of the oil, coal, and gas companies. pic.twitter.com/luMR2HEMK9 — AAF’s BidenNoms (@bidennoms) is a project of AAF. 9 November 2021 She was born in Kazakhstan under the Soviet Union, and she tweeted in 2019 “Whatever you may think of the former Soviet Union, there was no salary disparity between men and women. The market doesn’t always know what’s best.” However, it’s comments she made in March that have resurfaced this week that have prompted the most recent doubts about her nomination among conservatives.

She spoke about the necessity for a National Investment Authority (NIA), a planned federal entity aiming at facilitating sustainable and socially inclusive infrastructure growth, at the Jain Family Institute’s Social Wealth Seminar.

She emphasized the advantages of an NIA, particularly when there is a “systemic crisis” that “needed Congressional bailout.”

“Instead of telling the Fed and the Treasury that they don’t have the power or expertise…to deal with that kind of allocation,” she said the NIA could work with its own mandate and legislative structure, which would make it “far easier to assure better openness.”

“The NIA will be allowed to negotiate ownership holdings in private businesses that get government assistance, whether as part of a systemic bailout or, for example, individualized restructuring assistance.”

“For instance, certain difficult industries and organizations in transition,” she explained. “The coal and oil and gas industries are the two industries that come to mind when I think of this.

“Quite a bit. This is a condensed version of the information.