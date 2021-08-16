Joe Biden’s photo of London and Moscow clocks causes confusion.

After social media users discovered an apparent time zone problem in a photo of President Joe Biden being informed about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, conspiracy theories erupted.

On Sunday evening, the White House Twitter account posted a snapshot of President Biden sitting alone as he learned about the latest developments in Afghanistan.

“This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the drawdown of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, the evacuations of SIV [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul,” according to the caption.

However, soon after the photo was posted, a number of accounts detected an inaccuracy in the clocks on the wall, specifically in the time difference between London and Moscow. The time difference between London and Moscow was three hours, with London at 16:29 (4:29 p.m.) and Moscow at 19:29 (7:29 p.m.).

The President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials this morning to receive reports on the withdrawal of our civilian employees from Afghanistan, the evacuation of SIV candidates and other Afghan allies, and the current security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8

— August 15, 2021, White House (@WhiteHouse)

While Moscow is three time zones ahead of London, the United Kingdom is currently on British Summer Time, which means its clocks have advanced by one hour and will not be reversed until October.

Since 2014, Russia has not observed Daylight Saving Time, which explains why it is just two hours ahead of the United Kingdom rather than three.

The White House also posted a photo on August 14 that depicted the inaccurate time difference between London and Moscow.

The President and Vice President convened a video conference with the national security team this morning to discuss ongoing efforts to reduce our civilian presence in Afghanistan. The President and Vice President were also informed on the Haiti catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/7BKSdJ8OKo

— August 14, 2021, White House (@WhiteHouse)

The inaccuracy was quickly noticed by Internet sleuths, and while some assumed it was simply because the. This is a condensed version of the information.