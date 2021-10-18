Joe Biden’s maskless video in a D.C. restaurant has been seen over 600,000 times.

In a video from Joe and Jill Biden’s “date night,” the couple can be seen walking through a restaurant in D.C. sans masks, which appears to be against the regulations.

On Saturday evening, President Biden and First Lady Michelle Obama were photographed leaving Fiola Mare, a Michelin-starred Italian seafood restaurant in Washington Harbor.

The hazy footage appeared to show Jill Biden walking by a table without a mask on her face, followed by her husband, who had a mask in his hands but not on his face. Insider Paper first reported on the video, which has been viewed over 600,000 times on Twitter and over 55,000 times on TikTok.

WATCH Biden go through an Italian restaurant called ‘Fiola Mare’ without a mask, breaching Washington DC’s mask law.

October 17, 2021 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper)

News agency photographs The pair emerged from the restaurant without masks on their faces, according to the Associated Press and Getty Images. They were accompanied by secret service officers who wore masks.

Masks must be worn at restaurants and bars while not eating or drinking, according to D.C. regulations: “Everyone (including fully vaccinated people) must wear masks [in]… restaurants and bars (when not eating or drinking).”

A request for comment has been made to the White House.

The pair dined at the restaurant to commemorate “Sweetest Day,” a festival commemorating romantic acts throughout the Midwest and Florida. They had previously visited Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown.

The video’s release coincides with the start of arguably the most significant week of Joe Biden’s presidency thus far, when the House and Senate return from recess.

Biden will be aiming to bring together congressional Democrats who are divided over a budget measure aimed at expanding the social safety net, which is a key component of Biden’s plan.

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, both Democrats, have voted against Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” because of its $3.5 trillion price tag.

As a result, progressives in the House have been blocking a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure (which they had wanted to do more to tackle climate change).

The Democrat-controlled House and Senate have only 10 legislative days to enact both proposals before a self-imposed deadline of October 31.

