Joe Biden’s loss in Virginia was bad, but Donald Trump’s loss could be even worse.

Following their victories in November and January, Democrats are seeing Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia governor’s race as a severe setback.

In a state that President Joe Biden won by ten points over former President Donald Trump last year, the Republican nominee defeated Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe.

While Trump and the GOP applauded Youngkin’s victory, the results from Virginia, despite how Republicans portray the campaign, may not be good news for the former president.

Youngkin was endorsed by Trump, although he stayed away from the presumptive Republican Party leader throughout the campaign.

Trump did not personally campaign for Youngkin in Virginia, instead calling in to events to express his support.

Democrats attempted to link Trump to Youngkin, and President Biden, who campaigned for McAuliffe in the state, implied that Youngkin was “embarrassed” to allow the former president to campaign for him. Despite the Democrats’ best efforts, Youngkin was elected.

McAuliffe’s defeat may serve as a wake-up call for Trump’s party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, but Virginia may also teach him something.

While Trump remains a key influence in the Republican Party, experts told The Washington Newsday that Youngkin’s success shows that a Republican may win without focusing solely on the former president.

This might influence a hypothetical Trump presidential run in 2024, especially if the party can combine Trump-style tactics with people who are less contentious than the former president.

There’s Nothing to Offer

Youngkin avoided completely endorsing Trump because of the potential harm it would have caused his campaign, according to Paul Quirk, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

“Youngkin’s candidacy might be the beginning of something major for the Republican Party,” Quirk added, “a steady process of detaching itself from Donald Trump.”

He went on to say that Youngkin’s approach to Trump meant the former president had to accept being held at a distance while not alienating his political base.

“Trump apparently realized he had nothing to offer or threaten Youngkin with that would cause him to reconsider his mind,” Quirk said.

Republicans in red states, according to Quirk, are unlikely to embrace this strategy. This is a condensed version of the information.