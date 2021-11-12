Joe Biden’s ‘Great Negro’ remark on Satchel Paige has been seen over 4.5 million times on YouTube.

More than 4.5 million people have watched videos of President Joe Biden calling Satchel Paige “the great negro” during a Veterans Day speech on social media.

Biden stated he “took the mindset of the great Negro—at the time—pitcher in the Negro leagues, who went on to become a great pitcher in the pros—in Major League Baseball—after Jackie Robinson” during a speech at Arlington National Cemetery this week.

The president recalled, “His name was Satchel Paige.”

Paige, a baseball great who died in June 1982, began his professional career in the “Negro Leagues” in the 1920s before moving on to Major League Baseball later in his career in the 1940s.

“On his 47th birthday, Satchel Paige pitched a win over Chicago,” Biden continued. “And everyone in the press remarked, ‘Satch is incredible.’ I am a 47-year-old woman. At the age of 47, no one has ever pitched a complete game. ‘How do you feel now that you’re 47?’ ‘Boys, that’s not how I look at it,’ he remarked. ‘How do you see it, Satch?’ they asked. ‘I look at it this way: How old would you be if you didn’t know your age?’ he remarked.” Biden remarked, “I’m 50 years old, and the ambassador is 47.”

He was honoring former US Ambassador to Hungary Donald Blinken, the father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and an Army veteran, at the time of his speech.

The president’s remarks soon prompted debate on social media, with many arguing if he had said something incorrectly.

At the time of writing, a separate recording of the president’s words had been seen 3.1 million times on Twitter.

“Did Biden just say what I think he said?” wrote Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, on Twitter, in response to Biden’s remarks.

For America, a conservative site with over 150,000 Twitter followers, commented, “Joe Biden referring to Satchel Paige as ‘the great Negro at the time’ sounds about as bad as you’d think it would.”

Others, on the other hand, backed Trump’s remarks, with one Twitter user replying to Trump’s tweet by claiming that “there is nothing wrong” with using the term “in its proper context.”

When Paige was at the pinnacle of his success in the 1930s and 1940s, the word was widely used.

