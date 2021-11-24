Joe Biden’s ‘End of Quote’ video has been viewed over one million times.

On social media, a video modified to falsely suggest President Joe Biden made a misstep in his most recent speech has been viewed over 1 million times.

The 8-second clip was taken from a speech Biden gave on the economy at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium yesterday.

Clay Travis, a political commentator, shared the piece on Twitter, along with a reference to Will Ferrell’s film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

Joe Biden is channeling his inner Ron Burgandy and reading “end of quote” off his teleprompter. He’s only getting worse: pic.twitter.com/8fb3ZyAoBm November 23, 2021 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) “Here’s Joe Biden going full Ron Burgandy and reading “end of quote” from his teleprompter,” the caption stated. He’s only getting worse.” Longer video of the occasion, however, revealed that President Biden was citing Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and not making a teleprompter error.

“By the way, you may have heard Walmart’s CEO yesterday on the efforts we’ve taken,” he continued.

‘The combination of private enterprise and government working together has been tremendously successful,’ he said.

“He went on to remark, ‘There is a lot of innovation all the way through the supply chain.’ Things have started to change as a result of our actions. “End of quotation.” Journalist Robert Mackey responded to viewers’ assumptions that President Biden had made a mistake.

“Viral clip mixes deceptive video edit (takes out Biden saying Walmart’s CEO said, and I quote) with a tweet that makes no sense,” he said.

“No one would type “end of quote” as a stage direction on a teleprompter.” You must say that *aloud* so that everyone knows where the quote finishes.” In another tweet, he confronted Travis about the situation.

“The original video and text demonstrate that Biden said “end of quote” a sentence later than he should have,” Mackey continued.

“But that’s not the same as Ron Burgundy reciting crap from the teleprompter.”

“Joe Biden is the king of mindlessly reading the prompter, bud,” Travis responded.

“He doesn’t have a clue what he’s doing.” He said “end quote” after himself, not the statement he was attempting to quote. It’s humiliating. This is a condensed version of the information.