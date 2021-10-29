Joe Biden’s Economic Address in Its Entirety can be seen here.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered a speech on his economic agenda, unveiling a new framework for his $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” initiative, which will include funds for child care and climate change.

“For far too long, the American bargain has been dealt out of the hands of working people and the middle class,” Biden stated from the White House. “It’s time to hand them over.” His declaration comes after weeks of back-and-forth among Democrats in Congress.

Late Wednesday, as the caucus tried to bring Senator Joe Manchin on board with the infrastructure deal, progressives were forced to shelve some of their objectives.

The new price estimate is much lower than the $3.5 trillion plan that was originally presented.

To the dismay of the party’s progressive members, the framework will no longer include a provision for paid leave. Biden’s original plan called for 12 weeks of paid leave, which was then lowered to 4 weeks before being cancelled entirely.

“No one, including myself, received all they desired,” Biden stated on Thursday. “But that’s what compromise, consensus, and running on is all about. I’ve long believed that in a democracy, compromise and consensus are the only ways to get large things done.” To fund the package, Biden has proposed a 15% minimum tax on major firms with profits of more over a billion dollars, as well as a new “surtax” on the wealthiest Americans earning multimillions and billions of dollars.

Democrats plan to pass Biden’s spending bill through reconciliation, but the process will necessitate the support of all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus before Biden can sign it into law.

Officials from the White House have expressed optimism that the framework will gain the necessary support.

Below is the complete text of Biden’s speech:

Hello and good morning.

Hello and good morning.

Today, I'm pleased to announce that, after months of difficult and thoughtful negotiations, I believe we have a historic—I know we have a historic—economic framework that will create millions of jobs, grow the economy, invest in our country and people, and turn the climate crisis into an opportunity to put us on a path to not only compete, but to win the economic competition for the twenty-first century against China.