Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings are showing no signs of improving.

After a three-week decline following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s approval rating shows little signs of improving in the near future.

According to the most recent Gallup poll, Biden’s approval has dropped to a new low of 43%, with 53% disapproving. It’s the first time in Gallup poll history that a majority of respondents disapprove of the president.

On September 22, polling firm FiveThirtyEight, which measures Biden’s popularity using data from a variety of surveys and its own method of pollster ratings, gave him a disapproval rating of 49 percent.

The most current Gallup poll, taken between September 1 and September 17, was used in FiveThirtyEight’s analysis.

According to the poll tracker, Biden’s approval fell below 50% on August 30th, one day before the last deadline for US army withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August 30, the president’s disapproval has outpaced his approval, and there is currently no indication that this trend will reverse.

On September 22, Biden received 46.3 percent approval on FiveThirtyEight’s tracker. This is down from his greatest approval rating of 55 percent between January 25 and March 23, when he was in his honeymoon time as president.

Biden’s approval rating has dropped 14 points since he assumed office eight months ago, according to Gallup. The poll was done using a random sample of 1,005 adults in the United States, with a margin of error of 4%.

The president’s approval rating was 49 percent in a prior Gallup poll conducted from August 2 to August 17. This was essentially identical from July, when it was 50%.

After the controversial drawdown of US forces from Afghanistan and a bombing at Kabul airport on August 26 that killed 13 military members, Biden’s popularity has plummeted.

The Delta variety has also caused an increase in COVID cases in the United States, and the administration has taken actions to combat the virus, including additional immunization requirements for federal personnel and contractors.

Independent voters, according to Gallup, have played a crucial part in the president’s waning popularity, with only 37% now supporting him. This is a significant drop from Biden’s previous peak. This is a condensed version of the information.