Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings, according to Chuck Todd, are “not his fault.”

According to NBC’s Chuck Todd, who commented on President Joe Biden’s current popularity, the commander-in-low chief’s polling scores aren’t completely his fault.

On his show Meet The Press Sunday, Todd was discussing with Boston Globe journalist Kimberly Atkins Stohr, and the two agreed that certain aspects were beyond Biden’s control.

Biden’s negotiations with former President Donald Trump’s legacy, as well as his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, were the two main topics of discussion.

Todd stated, ” “There appears to be nothing the White House can do these days to enhance their political situation.

“It seems like there’s a new poll, a new bottom, and a new thing every week.

“Some of it is beyond their control, but his two most important pledges were to get COVID out of the way and to get rid of Donald Trump.

“COVID isn’t behind us, and Donald Trump is still on the loose; it’s not his fault, but is that why we’re in this no-man’s-land for him?”

Stohr responded, ” “It’s the result of a lot of things coming together.

“You have this pandemic that we can’t seem to get a handle on, and people are still struggling financially.

“Joe Biden ran on a wide platform of trusting civil rights and assisting individuals in getting back on their feet.

“Even after these large-scale packages have been passed, there is still the ongoing threat to democracy that we keep talking about.

“The Democrats have failed to pass any legislation to safeguard and strengthen our electoral system. People are worried about this.

“Is Joe Biden solely to blame for this? Of course not; in fact, the most of it isn’t. Republicans are dead set against him and will not vote for anything, no matter how many times Joe Manchin claims to seek bipartisanship.” Biden’s popularity has dropped dramatically in recent months, raising doubts about his chances of gaining re-election in 2024. Trump has also intimated that he will run for president again the next time around.

In a hypothetical contest, Trump was found to be more popular than Biden, according to a new poll issued last week by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

According to the poll, 42% of eligible voters would vote for Trump, while only 38% would vote for Clinton.