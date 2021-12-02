Joe Biden’s claim that he never thinks about Donald Trump goes viral in a video.

President Joe Biden’s dismissive response to claims that former President Donald Trump may have put him at risk of contracting COVID has gone viral.

Biden was questioned about reports that Trump had tested positive for the virus before of their 2020 presidential debate.

With a smirk on his lips, Biden said that he did not think of the former president before turning to walk away from the podium.

This scene was captured on video and shared on Twitter, where it has been viewed over 200,000 times.

Biden made the remarks after giving a speech on Wednesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building about the economy and high pricing of commodities.

— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/IiuirTYukt 1st of December, 2021 He also addressed future inflation fears and promoted his “Build Back Better” strategy. The full text of Biden’s speech can be found here.

“Mark Meadows has written a book disclosing that President Trump tested positive for Covid a few days before your first debate,” ABC News’ Mary Bruce said when accepting questions from the press.

“Do you believe the past president placed your life in jeopardy?”

“I don’t think about the former president, thank you,” Biden remarked after a brief pause.

Many fans flocked to Twitter to express their admiration for Biden while mocking Trump.

“Bwahahah!” wrote one amused viewer. “I adore President Barack Obama of the United States of America.” “LOL, Biden may not be the best at giving speeches, but he sure has a knack for delivering one-liners!” said another. “The ultimate diss, especially when Trump can’t get Biden out of his head,” one person wrote. “Outstanding!” wrote another. There will be no snide remarks or ranting like the other guy.” In a statement released on Wednesday, Trump addressed the notion that he had COVID prior of the debate.

“The story of me having COVID before to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,” the statement stated. In reality, prior to the discussion, a test confirmed that I did not have COVID.” Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, claims in his new memoir, The Chief’s Chief, that Trump tested positive for the virus on September 26, 2020. Two former aides, who also asked to remain unnamed, corroborated this account.

The. This is a condensed version of the information.