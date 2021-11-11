Joe Biden’s characterization of Satchel Paige as a “Great Negro at the Time” has sparked a Twitter debate.

President Joe Biden’s remarks on Satchel Paige at a Veterans Day speech on Thursday sparked a social media debate about whether he referred to the baseball legend as “the great black” or simply misspoke.

Many consider Paige, a Black pitcher who played in the Negro Leagues before breaking into Major League Baseball late in his career, to be one of the best to ever play his position.

Biden stated during his speech at Arlington National Cemetery that he had “Satchel Paige, who acquired the mentality of a brilliant negro—at the time—pitcher in the Negro leagues, went on to become a great pitcher in Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson. Satchel Paige won a game versus Chicago on his 47th birthday.” Biden’s words came after congratulating Donald Blinken, a 95-year-old former US ambassador and father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his birthday.

Reporters had asked Paige how he felt about turning 47, according to Biden. According to the president, “‘Boys, that’s not how I look at it,’ he said. How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were, in my opinion?'” Biden remarked, “I’m 50 years old, and the ambassador is 47.”

I despise Biden, but there’s nothing wrong with using the term “black” in its proper context. People should not be afraid of being thrown under a bus if they use this word. Choose your battles carefully. One of them should not be Tho. pic.twitter.com/q88SDbDeMc SP WRTW (@Shannon040704) (@Shannon040704) (@Shannon040704) (@Shannon040704 11 November 2021 Eric Trump, the former president’s son, was one of the first to question Biden on Twitter. “Did Biden just say what I think he said?!!” he wrote. Biden, on the other hand, has his defenders. Some self-described conservatives even defended President Obama.

Joe Biden was obviously alluding to baseball’s “Negro Leagues.” If we despise Leftist dishonesty, we must despise dishonesty within our own ranks. https://t.co/JFej9Iv05u Evan Cooney (@EvanCooney) (@EvanCooney) (@EvanCooney) (@EvanCooney) 11 November 2021 The White House and the Satchel Paige Foundation were approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

