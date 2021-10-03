Joe Biden’s bad week was made even worse by Kamala Harris.

After Democrats failed to achieve an agreement on the larger piece of legislation, which contains money for a number of social programs, Biden’s legislative agenda, which included a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan and a sprawling $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, stopped.

Earlier this week, senators grilled military leaders about the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, and one contradicted a statement made by the president last month, in which he claimed that his advisers did not encourage him to preserve a modest military presence in the nation.

In recent polls, Biden has been showing signs of weakness. In a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released last month, 51% of registered voters believed Trump was a better president than Biden. According to a poll released by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on Friday, Democratic support for Biden is dwindling.

In her response to a George Mason University student’s tweet accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing,” Harris accidentally threw gasoline to the flames on Tuesday. It wasn’t the first time Harris had slammed the Biden administration.

“You mentioned how important people’s power, demonstrations, and organizing are in America,” the student continued, “but I see that during the summer there have been massive rallies and marches in support of Palestine.” But then, only a few days ago, monies were granted to continue supporting Israel, which breaks my heart because it’s ethnic genocide and population displacement, similar to what happened in America, as I’m sure you’re aware.”

“This is about the idea that your voice, your viewpoint, your experience, and your truth should not be stifled, and it must be heard,” Harris responded.

Republicans pounced on Harris’s response, which some mistook for agreement with the student.

“Kamala Harris doesn’t have time to go to the border, but she appears to have plenty of time to encourage anti-Israel, anti-Semitic falsehoods,” Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley tweeted Tuesday, in response to a video of the vice president’s interaction with the student posted by the Republican National Committee.

